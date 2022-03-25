Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Marie Rodacker
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022

Janet Marie Rodacker

TOWNSEND, MT - Janet Marie Rodacker, age 82, of Townsend, MT, passed away on March 13, 2022, at home with her family by her side.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jerry, of 59-years; their children: Tom Rodacker (Chris) of Billings, MT, Jody Toney (Ben) of Townsend, MT. Grandchildren: Nathan Rodacker of Bozeman, Logan Rodacker of Bozeman, Lauren Rodacker of Billings, Peyton Toney of Townsend, Ella Toney of Townsend; and many other relatives.

Jan is the daughter of the late Sam and Emma Mittelsteadt. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Pfliger (Joe); and her brother Duane Mittelsteadt (Mitzi).

A native of North Dakota, Jan was born September 21, 1939 on her parents farm outside of Hazen, ND. The family later moved to Killdeer, ND, where they purchased the local theater and she grew up as popcorn girl, ticket sales, and usher. She graduated High School from Killdeer, before moving to Fargo where she received her bachelor's degree in home economics and science from North Dakota State University (go Bison) in 1961. She furthered her studies at Montana State and Havre receiving her reading specialist degree. After graduation, her first teaching job was in Fessenden, ND, where she first met Jerry. She taught at several schools, primarily in Poplar, Montana and Townsend, MT.

Jan was a fun enthusiast and enjoyed her time reading, sewing, social activities, pinochle, and especially loved spending time with her friends and family. Attending family and school reunions were some of her favorite times. In her early retirement, she thoroughly enjoyed travelling to Arizona, and attending as many Dixie Land Jazz festivals as possible. She was quite talented herself playing the piano, and occasionally played at church. Jan and Jerry had a memorable cruise to Alaska for their 50th anniversary.

Other hobbies that Jan found joy in were riding in her classic car, fishing, and camping. She always liked a good joke and having a good time. Jan was dearly loved by her family, and if you ever knew Jan, you would have loved her too.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
It's hard finding the right words to describe such a beautiful soul. She will definately leave behind laugher, hugs, love, happiness and beauty in her memories to each of you. Mark and I loved Janet as she was real, generous, welcoming and always smiling. May her heavenly love and the love of others help carry you through the days ahead. Hugs, love and peace to you all...........xo
Jody, Jerry, Ben and family
Friend
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results