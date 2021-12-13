Janet Scholl

Janet Magdalene (Marquart) Scholl, 82, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Bismarck, North Dakota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck, ND with Rev. Jared Johnson as celebrant. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Born December 26, 1938, Jan was the fourth of seven children of the late Bernard and Clementine (Kuhn) Marquart. She was raised on the family's rural farm outside of Napoleon, North Dakota. One of Jan's sisters nicknamed her "Bobi" as a child, and her family has always called her Bobi. Jan graduated from Napoleon High School in 1956 and attended Bismarck Junior College. Jan worked at Corwin Churchill Motors in Bismarck as a secretary, where she met her future husband, L. Richard (Dick) Scholl. Jan and Dick were married on October 17, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They lived in Bismarck, and between 1961 and 1966, they had four children.

Jan spent a number of years working as the personnel manager at JC Penney. She also worked in personnel at St. Alexius Hospital, in the insurance department at Mid Dakota Clinic, and in a few other clerical positions before retiring. However, retirement just wasn't for Jan, and she worked until the age of 80; most recently as a greeter at Sam's Club, where she loved chatting with the numerous family and friends who shopped there.

Jan enjoyed reading, walking, playing cards, riding bike, tending her flowers and plants, and she liked to watch football on TV-she was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She particularly enjoyed watching her sons play football and wrestle, and she enjoyed watching her grandchildren as they participated in numerous sports and activities. She spent many a summer weekend helping family members run Mrs. T's restaurant at Brush Lake. Jan also enjoyed cooking for family. Her specialty, and a family favorite, is her Pigs in the Blanket recipe, and she always brought the turkey and stuffing to holiday dinners.

Jan is survived by four children: Kelly Scholl, Reston, VA; Susan (Joe) Mathern, Bismarck; Scott (Karla) Scholl, Cold Spring, MN; and Richard (Sheila) Scholl, Bismarck; seven grandchildren, Richard (Alexandra) Mathern, Peoria, IL, Brett (Shannon) Mathern, Bismarck, Hali (Adam Tavernit) Scholl, Brooklyn Center, MN, Miles Scholl, Oakdale, MN, Jack Scholl, Fargo, Austin (Tiffany) Scholl, Menoken, Caryn (Scott) Leith, Bismarck; ten great-grandchildren, Stella, Daniel, Cameron, Leo, Diana, Thomas, Eli, Wyatt, Emery, Rosalind; four sisters, Phyllis Roemmich, Bismarck; Marjorie Jackson, Olympia, WA; Marion (Dwayne) Thiel, Bismarck; Sandra (Rick) Harris, Anderson Island, WA; one brother, Bernard Marquart, Napoleon; and one sister-in-law, Corinne Scholl, Mandan.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Clementine (Kuhn) Marquart; husband, Richard; one sister, Betty Sperle; one infant brother; three brothers-in-law; and Dick's nine brothers and sisters and eight of their spouses.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch the livestream, sign the guestbook and share memories with Janet's family.