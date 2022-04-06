Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Letteer
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Janice Letteer

BISMARCK - Janice Letteer, 87, of Bismarck, passed away on April 4, 2022, in a Bismarck Care Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Thomas R. Marcis Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place and family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A livestream of the service will be on the Zion Lutheran Church website. Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
ND
Apr
9
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.