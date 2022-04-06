Janice Letteer

BISMARCK - Janice Letteer, 87, of Bismarck, passed away on April 4, 2022, in a Bismarck Care Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Thomas R. Marcis Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Cremation has taken place and family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A livestream of the service will be on the Zion Lutheran Church website. Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.