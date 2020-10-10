Janice Schneider

Janice Schneider, 81, Bismarck, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck.

Private family services will be held. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021. Details of the burial will be provided at a later date.

Janice Lillian (McGregor) Schneider was born Feb. 7, 1939 at home to Gordon and Myrtie McGregor. She attended school in Selfridge and graduated high school in 1957, where she gave the commencement speech as the valedictorian. On April 28, 1958 Janice married her husband Jack Schneider. Jack was drafted into the Army in 1958 and together Janice and Jack moved to Tacoma, Washington where he was stationed. They welcomed their first child while living in Washington. They returned to Selfridge not long after where they made their home and raised five children.

Janice was a hard worker. She worked at the Farm Service Agency, Farmers Union Insurance, and was also an aid at the Selfridge Public School where she adored working with children. Janice was also an elected member of the Town Council.

Janice loved her family and always had children and grandchildren at the house. She was an excellent cook that could turn the wild game that her husband brought home into a delicious meal. Her green thumb was evident in her flowers and vegetable garden, and she generously shared the fruits of her labor with family and neighbors.

Janice is survived by her children, Marty Schneider, Taylorsville, N.C.; Shelly Hepper, Bismarck; Mickey (Lisa) Schneider, Lincoln; Mark (Sadie) Schneider, Wilkesboro, N.C.; and Monica (Kris) Kirkeide, Bismarck; 12 grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Troy; Jeannie, Tamra, Michael; Sarah; Liza, Jackson, Corina, Laura, Connor; and seven great-grandchildren, Mila; Henry, and James; Myka; Conner, Nora, and Tanner.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Gerald McGregor, and sister Shirley (McGregor) Kraft; and her husband Jack Schneider.

