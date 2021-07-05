Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Wiest
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
123 10th St S
Fargo, ND

Janice Wiest

Janice Jean (Weber) Wiest, 77, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Janice was born Oct. 9, 1943 in New Salem to John and Irma (Keller) Weber. She grew up on the family ranch, where she spent most of her time helping the men in the field. As a teenager, she loved competing in barrel racing with her favorite horse Cricket. She graduated from New Salem High School in 1961.

Janice worked in farming most of her life. She loved her breakfast at Denny's and enjoyed people watching. Later in life her favorite things to do were playing bingo at BigTop and taking the bus to the Casino on Thursdays.

Janice suffered a stroke in 2017 and moved in with her grandson Richard, his wife Molly, and family. They cared for her until her passing.

Janice is survived by five grandchildren, Richard (Molly), Brandon, Jessica, Eryn, and Cassidy, six great-grandchildren, and two nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Irma, her sister Sharon, and her two children, Earl and Sandra.

A graveside burial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 9 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo. A celebration of life service will follow at Dakota Park Apartments community room in Fargo.

Arrangements are entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
Dakota Park Apartments community room
Fargo, ND
Jul
9
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Fargo, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boulger Funeral Home - Fargo.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.