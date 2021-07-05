Janice Wiest

Janice Jean (Weber) Wiest, 77, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Janice was born Oct. 9, 1943 in New Salem to John and Irma (Keller) Weber. She grew up on the family ranch, where she spent most of her time helping the men in the field. As a teenager, she loved competing in barrel racing with her favorite horse Cricket. She graduated from New Salem High School in 1961.

Janice worked in farming most of her life. She loved her breakfast at Denny's and enjoyed people watching. Later in life her favorite things to do were playing bingo at BigTop and taking the bus to the Casino on Thursdays.

Janice suffered a stroke in 2017 and moved in with her grandson Richard, his wife Molly, and family. They cared for her until her passing.

Janice is survived by five grandchildren, Richard (Molly), Brandon, Jessica, Eryn, and Cassidy, six great-grandchildren, and two nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Irma, her sister Sharon, and her two children, Earl and Sandra.

A graveside burial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 9 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo. A celebration of life service will follow at Dakota Park Apartments community room in Fargo.

Arrangements are entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com.