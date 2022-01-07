Menu
Jason VanMiddlesworth
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Jason VanMiddlesworth

Jason "Jasie Van" John VanMiddlesworth passed away Jan. 2, 2022 at the age of 47 at his group home in Bismarck.

Jason grew up in Bismarck and everywhere he went - work, school or just out and about town - he made friends. Jason always loved a good party or family get together and made sure that EVERYONE was invited. He had an incredible wit, and knew how to make everybody LAUGH, especially his mom.

Jason attended many summers at Camp Grassick, and enjoyed his time away from his watchful parents, where he could consume maybe a few extra cookies or two. Jason was known to take a bite of every cookie, just to make sure to claim the entire plate or package as his own.

He spent summers on the boat with his parents, enjoying the sights and sounds of the Missouri River, often catching a "cat nap" in between his socializing.

Jason made nightly calls to his parents and would go through his list with "Bucko" (his dad) about all his family members in Heaven.

Jason had two incredible roommates – Cahn and Sterling, and some special caregivers as well, including Frank, Brian W., Mike, Brian F., Gus, Kaylyn, Kelly, Tonya and Kerry. "Gma Cory" would often deliver fresh baked banana bread to "the boys" and Jason would promptly meet her at the door, take the bread and shut the door while saying "Bye Grandma!"

Jason loved his family very much and we are all going to greatly miss his hearty laugh and fun-loving spirit.

Jason is survived by his parents, Cathy and John VanMiddlesworth; his grandma, Coralyn Hoovestol; his aunts and uncles, Caryn and Daryl Schatz, Cindy and Mitch Kaelberer, Connie and Scott Beierle, Cherie and Jon Sanstead and his cousins – Lisa Michaels and family, Jacob Schatz and family, Shaun Haux and family, Arien Beierle, Andee Beierle, Ayrton Beierle, Joe Sanstead and Isabelle Eastin and family.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed & "Gma Clara" VanMiddlesworth, "Gpa Clyde" Hoovestol, "Gma Myrtle" Hoovestol and cousin "Callie Jo" Haux.

To share memories of Jason and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 7, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
Cathy and John I saw that Jason was called to be an angel in heaven my thoughts are with you guys
Roberta Johnson
January 7, 2022
I was sorry to notice the passing of your son, Jason. I cannot believe there is a greater pain for parents than to lose a child. I pray for strength for you and Cathy.
Roman Theisen
January 7, 2022
