Jean Leingang

Jean Arlene (Hinsz) Leingang was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She left this world peacefully Sept. 13, 2021, at age 78.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Corpus Christi Church, Bismarck.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home. A livestream of the service will be available at www.corpuschristibismarck.com.

Jean was born to Rueben and Esther (Liebelt) Hinsz on Feb. 16, 1943.

After graduating from Mercer High School, Jean went to work for the State of North Dakota's ITD. There, she met her husband, George Leingang. They wed Sept. 30, 1967.

While working at the state for 39 years, Jean received many awards and commendations. Jean retired in 2002 to begin her new career as Grandma Jean.

Jean loved hosting friends and family from happy hour to holidays. She and George enjoyed their trips to many casinos and their drives around town. Her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

After battling years of illness from kidney disease, Jean was given new life May 12, 2005 when she received a kidney transplant. Once again, the family would like to thank Charlene Schlinger for the extra 16 years and 4 months.

She was the beloved wife of 53 years to George; caring mother of Georjean (Brian) Nakagawa and Toni (Eric) Dowhy; and proud grandmother of Brennen, Addisyn and Stella. Jean is survived by her brother, Tyrone (Geraldine) Hinsz; sister, Marilyn (Barry) Schneider; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

