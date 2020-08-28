Jean A. Miller

Jean A. Miller, age 74, of Carrington, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Kvernes Lutheran Church, rural Carrington. Burial will be at the Kvernes Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.