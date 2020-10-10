Jeanette Adamyk

Jeanette Kathleen (Danielson) Adamyk, 86, of Wilton, gracefully and peacefully passed away at her home on Oct. 8, 2020. She has "finished the course" and now resides in her heavenly mansion, where she has longed to be.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Mission Evangelical Free Church, 701 Seventh Street N, Wilton. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Ave., Bismarck. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. For those attending, the family requests masks be worn.

Jeanette was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Bismarck to Henry and Signe (Engstrom) Danielson joining older sister Jeanne. She attended rural grade school and Wilton High School, boarding in town during the winters, and graduated in 1950. She married Theodore (Ted) Adamyk on Nov. 8, 1952 in Wilton. They raised their six children on the farm where she grew up.

Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Capital Electric Cooperative and Hedahl's. After their marriage, she was a mom, farmwife, and helped in their business, Ted's Excavating. Once their youngest child graduated from high school, Jeanette completed training to become a phlebotomist and worked for several years in the walk-in clinic and then in administration, at Q&R Clinic/Medcenter One.

Jeanette was a charter and lifelong member of the Mission Evangelical Free Church in Wilton and, even as a young adult, was very active in the church. She held several offices over those many years. She participated in and enjoyed Bible studies and women's ministries for as long as she was able. She leaves a legacy of commitment to her husband, family, church, and most importantly, to her Savior, Jesus Christ.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 68 years, Ted; her children, Jon (Laura) Adamyk, Karen (Wayne) Martineson, Linda Holden, Rodney (Gabriela) Adamyk, Nancy Adamyk, Lois (Bill) VanEpps; her sister, Jeanne Wulf; grandchildren, Elya (Ted) Wambach, Nathan (Michelle) Adamyk, Michael Adamyk, Anna (Matt) Gemmer, Rachel and Claire Adamyk, Alex and Bryan Martineson, Lance Holden, Theresa (Reiley) McKendrick, Craig (Joyce) Holden, Daniella (Ivan) Havassy, Christopher, Timothy and Nicole Adamyk, Cassandra, Amber, Billy, and Joshua VanEpps; great-grandchildren, Trevor Wambach, Ellis and Holden McKendrick, Dara Holden, and two great-granddaughters due this month; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Delton Wulf.

The family would also like to extend thanks to the caregivers who provided such excellent care for the last few months of her life.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kindness to others, commitment to her family, and love for the Lord.

