Jeanette Bateman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
2067 1St St W
Dickinson, ND

Jeanette Bateman

Jeanette "Shorty" Joyce Bateman, 90, went quietly and peacefully to heaven on Sept. 6, 2021.

A celebration of Jeanette's life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Crosswinds Community Church of the Nazarene, New Salem. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join the livestream on the Stevenson Funeral Home website under Jeanette's obituary.

Jeanette Joyce Werchau was born April 27, 1931, on the family farm south of Judson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Evangelical Church. Jeanette attended New Salem High School and graduated in 1949. During her sophomore year of high school, a handsome young man named Robert "Bobby" Bateman asked her out. During their first date, he couldn't remember her name so he called her "Shorty," a nickname that she would be known by for the rest of her life.

Bob and Shorty were married at the Peace Church, in New Salem on June 30, 1950 and just recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Jeanette worked hard her whole life. Her life on the family farm was filled with milking cows, gardening, raising their four children and being a foster parent to many more children.

After Bob and Shorty moved to town, Shorty worked at Elm Crest Manor for many years in housekeeping and in the kitchen. She enjoyed sewing, mending and baking, especially making cookies for the grandchildren. She helped with 4-H and sang in the church choir. She and Bobby took pride in keeping up their beautiful yard until they moved into an assisted living apartment at Elm Crest Manor.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Robert "Bobby" Bateman of New Salem. Children: Peggy (Gerald) Sprenger, Rocky (Nancy Jo) Bateman, and Dale Bateman, all of New Salem; and Dawn Bustos of Mandan. Ten grandchildren: Jared (Katina) Sprenger, Kimberly (Kent) Neideffer, Jessie (John) Pfaff, Ashley (Kyle) Abrahamson, Libby Bateman, Travis Bateman, Ty (Emma) Bateman, Marisa Martinez deSilva, Elizabeth Martinez and Christopher Bustos. Eight great-grandchildren: Jace Sprenger; Cort Pfaff; Bridger, Emariee and Gunnar Bateman; Tomas and Mateo Silva; and Olivia Verdeja.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Flora Werchau, a baby brother, Jack, who lived 18 days, a stillborn baby sister Peggy, and two sets of premature twin brothers. All siblings died due to an RH blood factor.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Glen Ullin


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 9 to Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Crosswinds Community Church of the Nazarene
New Salem, ND
Sep
17
Service
1:00p.m.
CrossWinds Community Church
317 N. 5th Street, SALEM, ND
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Crosswinds Community Church of the Nazarene
New Salem, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you guys sorry for your loss we will sure miss shorty
John Burck
Friend
September 10, 2021
