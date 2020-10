Jeanette Ann Koller, 85, Dickinson, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at West River Regional Hospital in Hettinger. She had been a resident of Evergreen in Dickinson since late 2018. A private family service for Jeanette will be held at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Rev. Janel Kolar officiating. Interment will follow at the New England City Cemetery. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.