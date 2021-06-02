Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeanne Myers
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Jeanne Myers, 94, of Bismarck, passed away May 31, 2021 in a Bismarck care center. Arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We had many hours of fun visits in the store with Jeanne. And lots of laughing! We have missed seeing Jeanne and Tom these past few years. Rest In Peace, friend. And we will see you on the other side. Prayers and deepest sympathy to the family.
Robyn and Rhonda
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results