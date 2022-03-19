Jeff Schmierer

LINO LAKES, MN - Schmierer, Jeff, 64, of Lino Lakes, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mom, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; dad, Alvin; sister, Keri (Todd) Rockwood of Thornton, CO; son, Troy Unze (Julie); and other family and friends. Jeff was born in Bismarck, ND and was an NDSU alumni - Go Bison! Jeff and Theresa lived in Georgia the last 4 years before recently moving back to Minnesota where Jeff worked as a chemist for Sherwin Williams. Jeff truly lived life to the fullest, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and morel hunting. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A service for Jeff will be determined at a later date.

