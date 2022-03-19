Menu
Jeff Schmierer

LINO LAKES, MN - Schmierer, Jeff, 64, of Lino Lakes, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mom, Carol. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; dad, Alvin; sister, Keri (Todd) Rockwood of Thornton, CO; son, Troy Unze (Julie); and other family and friends. Jeff was born in Bismarck, ND and was an NDSU alumni - Go Bison! Jeff and Theresa lived in Georgia the last 4 years before recently moving back to Minnesota where Jeff worked as a chemist for Sherwin Williams. Jeff truly lived life to the fullest, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and morel hunting. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A service for Jeff will be determined at a later date.

Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My true companion,companion, friend and husband. You always made me laugh even at you sometimes silly jokes. You were such an adamant NDSU Bison Football fan always cheering them on. You have even got to meet some of the players that are now playing pro. You loved to fish,hunt and had passion looking for Morel mushrooms. I will Always miss you and Love You Forever Always. I can only pray that your spirit stays with me.
Theresa Unze-Schmierer
March 19, 2022
