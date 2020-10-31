Msgr. Jeffrey Wald

Msgr. Jeffrey Wald, 56, passed away Oct. 28, 2020 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at St. Philip Neri in Napoleon, with Bishop Folda as celebrant. Burial will be at Napoleon Cemetery. A livestream will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines the family asks that everyone in attendance please wear a mask.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at St. James Basilica. Rosary will be prayed starting at 2 and 5 p.m.

Msgr. Wald was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Fargo on June 6, 1992. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. Michaels, Grand Forks until 1994 when he received his first Parish assignment, St. Bernard, Oriska and Holy Trinity, Fingal and became Vocation Director for the Diocese of Fargo. In 1996 he was assigned to St. Joseph in Devils Lake, St. Benedict, Rural Crary and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin, Starkweather. After six years he was assigned to Holy Spirit, Fargo until he was assigned St. James Basilica, Jamestown, 2014 along with St. Mathias, Windsor, St. Margaret, Buchanan and St. Michael's, Pingree. He received the honor of becoming a Monsignor on Oct. 7, 2006 in part due to his service to Bishop James Sullivan in his aging years. His parishes in Devils Lake, Fargo and Jamestown all had Catholic schools which he felt so essential to the church's mission. Through his leadership, he recently concluded a $6 million renovation of St. Johns Academy in Jamestown that was just finished prior to his passing.

Msgr. Wald grew up learning hard work on the family farm just a few miles from Napoleon. He carried that work ethic in serving others through all he did. He was not only a pillar of the communities he served as pastor, he lovingly served his parents, family, friends and nearly anyone he came in contact with. Those who got to know Msgr. Wald got to know his unique sense of humor and storytelling that would often rival some of the best comics. His presence on this earth will be truly missed by all who loved him. He would want everyone to use his loss to deepen their faith in Christ and to serve each other as we continue to move on and prepare ourselves for our own eventual passing.

Msgr. Wald is survived by his mother, Pauline Wald, Jamestown, four brothers Pat (Delilah) Wald, Bismarck, Tony (Patricia) Wald, Mandan, Clinton (Ann) Wald, Bismarck, Peter Wald, Bismarck and three sisters, Virginia (Joseph) Zubrod, Valley City, Bertha (Lee) Blaschke, Lisbon and Dorothy (Geoff) Lauinger, Jamestown. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph, two brothers Dennis (Claire) Wald, Michael Wald and one sister Barbara Ann.

The family asks that anyone wanting to help in this time of grief to consider a donation to Msgr. Wald's life pursuit, Catholic schools. Memorials to St. Johns Academy can be made through the St. James Basilica website.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, entrusted with arrangements.