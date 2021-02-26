Menu
Jennifer Vetsch-Paolozzi
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL

Jennifer Vetsch-Paolozzi

Our beloved Jennifer Dale Paolozzi, 43, died unexpectedly Feb. 22 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jennifer was born Oct. 8, 1977, in Bismarck to James Vetsch and Georgia Vetsch (Espino). She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1996 and earned two degrees with magna cum laude distinction from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

She worked at the UF Health Hospital downtown Jacksonville. She was an active member of Chet's Creek Church in Jacksonville as well as Hillsong Church while she lived in New York, where she sang in the choir.

Jennifer's interests included her family, being outdoors, hunting, the beach, board games, Jeopardy, and helping others who were less fortunate. Anyone who knew Jen, though, knew her biggest passion was singing and performing where she was an absolute star.

She was a ray of sunshine in everyone's life who knew her. Her big smile and outrageous laugh will be missed so much.

Jennifer is survived by her father, James Vetsch; mother, Georgia Espino; stepmother, Jean Vetsch; brothers John Vetsch and Jacob Vetsch; sister, Katrina Santiago; niece, Alexandra Vetsch; stepsister, Amy Sornsin; stepbrother, Matthew Kunz; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL
Feb
27
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL
I worked with Jen at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Her smile lit up every room that she entered. She invited her co-workers to her "final exam" performance for a vocal class she was taking, and I was floored by the talent of this humble, beautiful girl. I am so sorry for you loss. I know that as a believer in Jesus she is at peace now, and I pray that her family and close friends take refuge in God's comfort.
Becky Phillips
February 27, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 26, 2021
Jenn was such a kind person. I knew her from church some years back, and she was always smiling and humbly making everyone else feel comfortable and important. She was a very special person.
Nikki Braswell
February 26, 2021
