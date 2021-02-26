Jennifer Vetsch-Paolozzi

Our beloved Jennifer Dale Paolozzi, 43, died unexpectedly Feb. 22 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jennifer was born Oct. 8, 1977, in Bismarck to James Vetsch and Georgia Vetsch (Espino). She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1996 and earned two degrees with magna cum laude distinction from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

She worked at the UF Health Hospital downtown Jacksonville. She was an active member of Chet's Creek Church in Jacksonville as well as Hillsong Church while she lived in New York, where she sang in the choir.

Jennifer's interests included her family, being outdoors, hunting, the beach, board games, Jeopardy, and helping others who were less fortunate. Anyone who knew Jen, though, knew her biggest passion was singing and performing where she was an absolute star.

She was a ray of sunshine in everyone's life who knew her. Her big smile and outrageous laugh will be missed so much.

Jennifer is survived by her father, James Vetsch; mother, Georgia Espino; stepmother, Jean Vetsch; brothers John Vetsch and Jacob Vetsch; sister, Katrina Santiago; niece, Alexandra Vetsch; stepsister, Amy Sornsin; stepbrother, Matthew Kunz; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.