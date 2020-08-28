Jerome Houn

Jerome Houn, age 90, of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck with social distancing guidelines followed. Burial will be at noon, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Bismarck Funeral Home with rosary/sharing of memories starting at 4 p.m.

Jerome was born July 3, 1930, in the St. Michael area of Emmons County, to John and Magdelena (Jacob) Houn. He went to country school and worked on the family farm.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953.

Jerome met the love of his life, Ann Schumacher of Zeeland, in 1951 at a wedding dance in Napoleon. They were married Oct. 12, 1953, at St Michael's Catholic Church. Together they raised six sons, Larry, Alan, Timothy, David, Mark and Jerome.

They farmed north of Zeeland, and in 1960 they moved to Bismarck. Jerome became a union carpenter and worked construction all his life, working on various jobs such as building homes, remodeling St Mary's parish and working on the North Dakota State Capitol.

Jerome and Ann were members of St Mary's Parish for 60 years and provided a Catholic education for their sons. He served as an usher for the parish for many years. He was a member of the American Legion and the AMVETS. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Jerome thoroughly enjoyed gardening and shared his bounty. He took pride in having the greenest lawn in the neighborhood. He cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He thought the greatest birthday present ever was when his great-grandchildren sang happy birthday to him at his 90th birthday celebration.

Jerome will be forever missed by his loving wife, Ann, of 66 years; children, Larry (Mary), Kilkenny, Minn.; Al (Robin Wrightnour), Menoken; Tim (Jan), Bismarck; David (Donna), Menoken; Mark (Jackie), Menoken; and Jerry, Bismarck; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alvina Rohrich, Margaret Feist, Rosamary (Dwight) Clark, and Angie Feist; brothers, John and Valentine (Barbara).

Jerome is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Violet), Paul (Virginia); Sister Martha; brothers, Casper and Bob; brothers-in-law, Pius Rohrich, Eddie Feist, and Albert Feist.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also share condolences and memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.