Jerome Jaeger

Jerome Albert Jaeger, 87, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, with loving family by his side.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

To view Jerome's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.