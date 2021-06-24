Menu
Jerome Jaeger
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Jerome Jaeger

Jerome Albert Jaeger, 87, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021, with loving family by his side.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

To view Jerome's full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jun
29
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a kind gentle man of great faith, I have many memories of him at the Bishop Ryan High School Events supporting kids and Ryan activities, he will be greatly missed.
Sheila Heildrich Idyle
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jerome was a good guy and a good friend. I golfed and played a lot of cards with him. We will all miss him. A memorial on behave of Jerome is being sent to Bishop Ryan Go d Bless
Jerry Sahli
June 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss to the Jaeger family - prayers to you all!
Verna Harmon
June 25, 2021
Deepest Sympathies to all the Jaegers! When I think of Jerome I think of faith and family. The world lost a great man.
Randall and Lexi Sidener
Family
June 25, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jerome's passing. When Jerome was working for Souris River (SRT) he hired me in 1989. I was so grateful, and I am still at SRT today. He was a nice man and I'm glad I was able to know him. Great family and an awesome Bishop Ryan supporter.
Julie Lizotte(Bodine)
June 24, 2021
