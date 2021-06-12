Jerry Fossum

Jerry Lee Fossum passed away in the midnight hour of Friday, June 11.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16 at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the First Lutheran Church website.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Jerry was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on May 3, 1948, to Lester and Winifred (Turcotte) Fossum. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1966 and attended University of Wisconsin-Superior for wildlife management until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1970. Jerry served his country as a Petty Officer First Class aboard the USS Enterprise until 1976. He worked for the state of North Dakota for 27 years, retiring in 2007 as the director of telecommunications for ITD. Jerry and Linda were married Nov. 3, 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Meske Morrison) Fossum and twin daughters, Vicki and Katie; grandson, Aiden (14) and granddaughter, Lorelai (8); his sister, Carol (Dennis Barber); brothers-in-law, Doug Meske and Perry Meske; and sister-in-law, Debbie (Mel) Glass; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his late wife, Laura (Hoggarth) Fossum. The two were married on Oct. 2, 1987, until Laura's death in 2000. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Winifred and Lester.

Jerry will be remembered as a Green Bay Packers fan/owner and golfer, and will be missed by all with the privilege and honor to have known him.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.