Jerry Richard Lein Jr., age 64, passed away Sept. 12, 2021, at St. Alexius Medical Center due to a long battle with kidney disease. Celebration of his life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 18, at Bismarck Funeral Home. For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Cremation has taken place.

Jerry was born Dec. 22, 1956, in Selma California to Jerry R. and Mary (Utley) Lein Sr.

He grew up in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and enlisted in the Air Force. He obtained his GED, attended Minot State, and later transferred to NDSU Fargo to receive his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. In 1989 he joined the staff of the Public Service Commission State of North Dakota as a utility analyst.

He married Lori Motschenbacher in 1990. He retired in May of 2021 after 32 years of employment.

Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, music, football, and spending time at the river.

He is survived by his wife Lori of 31 years; children, Jennifer (Jacob) Fettig, Jayney Lein, Bismarck, Sarah and Amanda Lein, Richmond, Va., Melissa and Jeff Lein.

On behalf of his family, we ask you to become an organ donor.

