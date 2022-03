Jerry Oppegard

Jerome "Jerry" Oppegard, 70, Bismarck, passed away May 29, 2021 in a Bismarck hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Legion Park, 1111 10th Ave SW, Mandan.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota. For full obituary see: https://www.dawiseperry.com/obituaries/obituary-listings