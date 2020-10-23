Jim Lawler

Jim Lawler, 61, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital. Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, with a funeral service at 4 p.m. at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, with Rev. Dale Nabben officiating.

Jim's remains will be cremated and an inurnment service will be held in the spring.

Jim was born Dec. 15, 1958, to Murray and Margaret (Bradbury) Lawler. He was raised in Linton and spent his childhood working on the family farm. After leaving the family farm, he worked at the MacDonald farm, and built houses with his brother in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In 1980, Jim began working as a mechanic and grounds assistant at the Mandan Municipal Airport. In January of 1988, he became the general manager of the airport. His life was devoted to promoting local and regional aviation and helping the airport to thrive.

In 1990, Jim married Sharon Helbling in Mandan. They welcomed three children, Erin, Sarah and Jacob. He was a devoted father who attended countless band concerts, dance recitals, hockey games, and soccer games.

Jim loved racing cars. He spent many years building and racing his own cars at Dacotah Speedway, Mandan. He also loved traveling with his wife, attending Nascar races, and taking his family on camping trips close to home and around the country, including visits to Texas, Idaho, Colorado, Michigan, and many other states. As his children grew older, he loved to go visit them wherever they lived.

Coming in at a close second to his family was Jim's passion for the airport and local aviation community. Under his watchful eye, the Mandan Municipal Airport went from a small local airport to one of the most well-known general aviation airports in the state.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Erin (Dan) Inver, Grove Heights, Minn., Sarah (Kent), Moorhead, Minn., and Jacob (Kara), Watford City; siblings, Jerome (Marty) Lawler, Ralph Lawler, Kay Yochim, Frank Lawler, Frances (Larry) Rogien, Alan Lawler, Helen (Lin) Timothy-Lawler, and William (Hazel) Lawler.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Murray and Margaret (Bradbury) Lawler; father-in-law, Bill Helbling; sisters-in-law, Diane Koenig, and Kathy Lawler; and nephew, Ryan Burns.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #1008 at 4470 Highway 6 South, Building 46, Mandan, ND

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.