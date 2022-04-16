Joan Fitzsimmons

MANDAN - Joan Fitzsimmons, 84, of Mandan, formerly of Center, ND, passed away April 12, 2022, at Edgewood Village in Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Center, ND.

Burial will be in St. Martin's Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to time of service on Tuesday at the church.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Bill Mulnix), Bismarck; one son, Ted Fitzsimmons, Mandan; a brother, Larry (Sharon) Orgaard, Center; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted, and a sister Linda.

