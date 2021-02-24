Joan Jensen

Joan Jensen, 81, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N 4th St, Bismarck. A livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Joan was born Sept. 21, 1939 in Williston to Theodore and Agnes (Tofte) Harstad. She grew up on the family farm east of town, attended school in Williston and graduated in 1957.

On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Dennis M. Jensen in Williston, where they would make their home. In 1976, they moved to Bismarck where she worked as an administrative assistant for Eide-Helmeke Tax Firm.

Her greatest joy in life was being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Following retirement, Joan and Dennis enjoyed traveling the world. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Joan is survived by her children, Tammy Barrett, Williston, Randy (Karen) Jensen, Towner, Rory Jensen (Wayan Tirtayantini), Bali, Indonesia, and Toni (Shannon) Sailer, Lakeville, Minn.; brother, Leonard (Dory) Harstad, Mesa, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, and Matthew (Sydney) Barrett, Sara (Joe) Balsimo, Colten (Megan) Jensen, Jenna and Dillon Jensen, Dalton, Austin, Torie and Trenton Sailer, and Kailani Jensen; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Arlene Selle; and niece, Kathy Severson.

