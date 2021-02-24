Menu
Joan Jensen
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Joan Jensen

Joan Jensen, 81, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 502 N 4th St, Bismarck. A livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Joan was born Sept. 21, 1939 in Williston to Theodore and Agnes (Tofte) Harstad. She grew up on the family farm east of town, attended school in Williston and graduated in 1957.

On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Dennis M. Jensen in Williston, where they would make their home. In 1976, they moved to Bismarck where she worked as an administrative assistant for Eide-Helmeke Tax Firm.

Her greatest joy in life was being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Following retirement, Joan and Dennis enjoyed traveling the world. They were members of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Joan is survived by her children, Tammy Barrett, Williston, Randy (Karen) Jensen, Towner, Rory Jensen (Wayan Tirtayantini), Bali, Indonesia, and Toni (Shannon) Sailer, Lakeville, Minn.; brother, Leonard (Dory) Harstad, Mesa, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, and Matthew (Sydney) Barrett, Sara (Joe) Balsimo, Colten (Megan) Jensen, Jenna and Dillon Jensen, Dalton, Austin, Torie and Trenton Sailer, and Kailani Jensen; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sister, Arlene Selle; and niece, Kathy Severson.

To share memories of Joan and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Feb
25
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
502 N 4th St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Joan I took care of her for a year n 1/2 we would always have a good laugh she was alway kind to everyone
Marla Flath
February 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all. Sorry for your loss.
Jim & Yvonne Lindquist
February 25, 2021
All our love, The Kents
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy Tammy in the death of your mom. May God comfort and sustain you as you grief the loss of your mom. Erma
Erma Roesler
February 25, 2021
