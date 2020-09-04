Joan Kobs

Joan Kobs, 88, Bismarck, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. Cremation has taken place, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held with burial at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Joan was born June 25, 1932, in Fredonia, to Fred and Emma (Burkle) Buckey. She was raised and educated in the Jamestown area, graduating from Jamestown High School and then moving to Bismarck to work for the U.S. Department of the Army.

It was in Bismarck that she met Erv Kobs and it was not long before they knew they were meant for each other. On Oct. 4, 1958, they were married. They made their first home together in Fargo. In 1966, they moved back to Bismarck with Erv's job. In 1989, Joan went to work for USDA NRCS for several years before retiring.

Joan was a crafter, crossword puzzle solver, Scrabble player, jigsaw puzzler and walker. She loved traveling to new places and revisiting the previous places she had been to. Joan also enjoyed camping with her family, especially being able to take her walks while enjoying Theodore Roosevelt and Glacier National Parks, two of her favorite places to spend time in.

Joan was a kind, compassionate and gentle soul with a deep love for all her family.

Joan is survived by her husband Erwin, Bismarck; her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Bill Haas, Bismarck; her daughter, Connie, Bismarck; her granddaughters and their husbands Kate and Matt Rothschiller, Dickinson; and Kayla and Kyle Helfrich, Bismarck; two great-grandchildren Payton and Beckett Rothschiller; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Paige Buckeye, Montpelier; sister and brother-in-law Jane and Jim Barnard, Fayetteville, Ga.; sister-in-law Marlys Buckey, Fountain Valley, Calif.; sister-in-law Elaine Holle, New Salem; sister-in-law Alice Kunkel, Fargo; brother-in-law Robert and Vi Kobs, Sandy, Utah; brother-in-law Don and Pat Kobs, Menoken; many nieces and nephews and many friends she dearly loved and granddog Ancho who was her buddy.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother Jerome Buckey; her sister-in-law Meryl Buckeye; her nephew Curtis Buckey; her mother-in-law Hattie and father-in-law Richard Kobs; sister-in-law Delores Sturn; brothers-in-law Elmer Holle, Mathew Sturn, Reynold Kunkel; niece Janet Kobs; and nephew Dan Sturn.

Funeral arrangements are being made by DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.