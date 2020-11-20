JoAnn Fuerstenberg

JoAnn Lenore Reznick-Fuerstenberg, age 79, passed away peacefully Nov. 11, 2020. She was born April 29, 1941 in Garrison to Joseph Reznick and Anna Mahowald-Reznick.

JoAnn loved to help people and enjoyed life by being silly and having fun. She spent many hours volunteering and spending time with her children at schools, scouts, and team events. She made her impact as the Director of AID Inc., in Mandan working tirelessly to help those in need. Starting out as a volunteer and bookkeeper to the food pantry she became the director growing the company and helping thousands of families in the Bismarck-Mandan area. She enjoyed hosting yearly Thanksgiving feasts and Christmas toy drives and seeing the smiles and tears of all the people she touched. In 1997 she earned the JC Penney Golden Rule Award for the impact she made.

She was known for her spunkiness and loved to dance and travel. Camping with her grandchildren and showing them all her favorite spots was a highlight of her summers. She loved to tell stories of the sites she visited with her husband such as Paris, Egypt, and Mexico. She and her husband were blessed with 53 years of marriage living in N.D. and retiring in Arizona.

JoAnn is survived by her husband Don; her four children and their spouses, Brenda and David Staveteig, Brent Fuerstenberg, Bruce and Laura Fuerstenberg and BrandyJo and David Guzman; grandchildren, Richard, Bradley, Steven, Andy, Nicole, Jesse, Mikayla, Cameron, Jackson, Savannah plus five great-grandchildren.

Private family services are being held with burial at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Arrangements are with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan and Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at the Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home website. To send a FREE card to the family go to the website: sendoutcards/lietzfraze