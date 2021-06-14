Menu
Joann Weigel
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Joann Weigel

Joann Josephine Weigel, 74, Bismarck, passed away June 11, 2021 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A vigil will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 9 a.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Joann was born June 23, 1946 to John and Sue Hoffman. She was raised and educated in Center, graduating from Center High School. Following high school graduation, she attended Dickinson State University.

In 1976, she married Alois Weigel at St. Matin's Catholic Church in Center. Alois and Joann moved to Jamestown, where she worked at the Anne Carlson School. In 1977, they moved to Bismarck and Joann worked at St. Alexius on the mom/baby unit as an LPN until her retirement. In Bismarck, Alois and Joann were members of the Church of St. Anne.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards, gardening, traveling, reading and spending time with family.

Joann is survived by her husband, Alois; children, Lisa Weigel and Matthew (Rachael) Weigel; granddaughter, Michele Weigel; and siblings, John Hoffman, Nancy Pfaff, Rose Westbook, Lynnette Kraft, Albert Carry Moccasin and Marvel Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sue Hoffman; sister, Amy Hamers; brother-in-law, John Hamers; and brother, Shannon Carry Moccasin.

To share memories of Joann and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jun
16
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, ND
Jun
18
Burial
9:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincerest condolences to Al, Lisa, Matthew, and the rest of Joann's family. We were going over a large box of photos today and found a number of pictures of Joann, Al, and the kids from when we lived across the hall from them in our Bismarck apartment. We did an on-line search and were stunned and saddened to learn of her passing. The Weigel's were great friends, plus Joann was Shelley's nurse after she had our second child at St. Alexius Hospital. They made our time in Bismarck much more enjoyable.
Jack and Shelley Parker and family
Friend
August 26, 2021
Al, Lisa, Mathew and family our deepest sympathy. We just read of Joann´s death. Joann and I have been friends for along time and I will forever keep her in my heart. Know that we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. Love the Jundt family
Dave & Jan Jundt
Friend
June 16, 2021
To Joann and her family, I have known Joann my whole life. She worked with my mom for many years on mom/baby-She is a special lady and was always happy. Bless you and your family during this time. She is in good hands-God will watch over her and take good care of her. God Bless!
Hailey Lacher
Friend
June 14, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Joann´s passing. She was such a kind person. We have many fond memories of her as a friend, coworker and a one of a kind individual. She will be missed. Blessings to you Al, Lisa, Matthew, Rachael and Michele. Our thoughts are with you all. God bless.
Duane & Renee Lacher
Friend
June 14, 2021
It was always such a pleasure coming to work and seeing I got to work with Joann! She was a wonderful nurse and all around spectacular person! I will never forget her! My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and those close to her.
Nicole Nelson
Work
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results