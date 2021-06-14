Joann Weigel

Joann Josephine Weigel, 74, Bismarck, passed away June 11, 2021 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A vigil will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held 9 a.m. Friday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Joann was born June 23, 1946 to John and Sue Hoffman. She was raised and educated in Center, graduating from Center High School. Following high school graduation, she attended Dickinson State University.

In 1976, she married Alois Weigel at St. Matin's Catholic Church in Center. Alois and Joann moved to Jamestown, where she worked at the Anne Carlson School. In 1977, they moved to Bismarck and Joann worked at St. Alexius on the mom/baby unit as an LPN until her retirement. In Bismarck, Alois and Joann were members of the Church of St. Anne.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards, gardening, traveling, reading and spending time with family.

Joann is survived by her husband, Alois; children, Lisa Weigel and Matthew (Rachael) Weigel; granddaughter, Michele Weigel; and siblings, John Hoffman, Nancy Pfaff, Rose Westbook, Lynnette Kraft, Albert Carry Moccasin and Marvel Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sue Hoffman; sister, Amy Hamers; brother-in-law, John Hamers; and brother, Shannon Carry Moccasin.

