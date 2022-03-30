Joanne Lee (Maupin) Schwartz

MANDAN - Joanne Lee (Maupin) Schwartz passed away March 26, 2022 at Sunset Drive-Prospera in Mandan, ND.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:30 PM, Friday, April 1, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at the North Dakota Veterans cemetery. View the livestream service at https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MzEzNDUwMQ==.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, with a Rosary/Vigil Service starting at 7:00 PM at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Joanne Lee was born to Joseph W Maupin and Laura B Edmunds in Rushville, Nebraska on February 4, 1938. Her family then moved to Dickinson, ND, where Joanne met and married her high school sweetheart, Jack Schwartz.

She was an active and well-loved member of her community, working various jobs and volunteering. Joanne enjoyed working with her hands, crocheting, cross stitching, and quilting to the very end. Among all her beautiful accomplishments, Joanne found most joy in the time she spent with her grandchildren.

She lived 84 full years that went by too fast. She died peacefully, without fear or regrets, leaving her loved ones with many memories that will forever make them smile.

Joanne is survived by her sons Michael (Connie), Keith (Sheryl), Pat (Julie), Mark (Cinzia); eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Schwartz; brother, Jim Maupin, parents Joe and Laura Maupin.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.