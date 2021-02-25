John Aasmundstad III

John Edward Aasmundstad III passed away at Bethany Care Center on University, Fargo, on Feb. 22, 2021 surrounded by his family.

John was born Sept. 1, 1946 to John Jr. and Doris (Chapman) Aasmundstad in Devils Lake. John graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1964. John attended Bottineau School of Forestry from 1964-65 and Mayville State College from 1965-66. John enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966. He spent three tours in Vietnam. He was discharged in April 1970. He married Jeannie Olson in June 1970. He attended NDSSS from August 1970-May 1973 for air conditioning/refrigeration and sheet metal. He worked in Nekoma before returning to Devils Lake where he resided until 1988. John and Jeannie had a son Kristian. John moved to the Beulah/Hazen area where he met and married Joyce Rambur on May 4, 1991.

John worked in the sheet metal, air conditioning/refrigeration industries for 35 years. He belonged to the Sheet Metal Workers Local 10 Union. John enjoyed hunting, raising horses, cattle, and was a great cat rancher.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce, Beulah; son, Kristian (Jan), Casselton; brothers, Grant (Kathy), Green Valley Lake, Calif., Eric (Corinne), Devils Lake; granddaughter, Madison Foss, Fargo; grandson, Ryan Aasmundstad, Casselton; granddaughter Lauren Aasmundstad, Casselton; several nieces and one nephew; and his beloved cats, Cloudy and Tommy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Blake.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bethany for their compassionate care and Ethos Hospice.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, along with military honors.

