John and Leona Kuhn

Mass of Christian burial for John and Leona Kuhn, of Napoleon, will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Philip Neri with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon. A livestream of John and Leona's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines the family asks that everyone in attendance please wear a mask.

After 68 years of a remarkable life spent together, John and Leona Kuhn passed away peacefully surrounded by family three days apart due to complications from COVID-19.

John P. Kuhn, 89, passed away on Oct. 25 at the Napoleon Care Center. Son of Pius and Katherine (Schumacher) Kuhn, John was born Jan. 22, 1931 in Logan County. John attended Weigel District School until he decided to help his family on their farm full time. His farming passion continued throughout his lifetime, raising small grains, stock cattle and working with horses. He was known for his happy demeanor, dancing and joke telling.

Leona Lucille Weigel, 87, passed away on Oct. 28 at the Napoleon Care Center. Daughter of John and Barbara (Glatt) Weigel, Leona was born on Dec. 13, 1933 in Logan County. Leona attended Weigel District School. She enjoyed baking, quilting and crocheting when she wasn't working on their farm.

John and Leona were married Nov. 5, 1952 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. They farmed and ranched north of Napoleon from 1953 until 2016 when they retired and moved to Napoleon. In 2018 they moved to the Napoleon Care Center.

John was a key member across the community, involved in the Township Board and the Farmer's Union Board for many years. Both John and Leona were active in the Snowmobile Club, Card Club, Square Dance Club, and the Saddle Sore Trail Ride. They were long-time members of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

John and Leona are survived by their two daughters, Sharon (Glen) Schmalz, Fargo, and JoEll (Francis) Braun, Napoleon; five granddaughters, Tamera, Amanda, Amy, Brook, and Blair; nine great-grandchildren, Haley, Keaton, Cason, Drake, Olivia, Ryker, Lucy, Roman, and Reese; three great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Jax and Emmett.

John is also survived by six sisters, Anne Nolz, Napoleon; Delores (John) Becker, Napoleon; Helen (Pius) Ternes, Bismarck; Betty (Richard) Kuntz, Grand Forks; Barbara (Andy) Hilzendeger, Napoleon, and Mary (Jerry) Rattei, Napoleon; one brother Leo (Ida) Kuhn, Lodi, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph Kuhn, one brother-in-law, Martin Nolz and one great-grandson, Austin Sona.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leo Wiegel, and her great-grandson, Austin Sona.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Napoleon Care Center 311 4th St. East Napoleon, ND 58561.

