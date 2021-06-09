John Ballard

John Robert Ballard, 87, went to meet his Lord in the early morning hours of June 7, 2021 at the Linton Hospital. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11 at First Baptist Church, Linton.

A time of sharing will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

John was born Oct. 8, 1933 to Earl and Leona (Graf) Ballard in Weston, Wisconsin. They moved to Linton in 1935 and John spent his entire life there.

He graduated from Linton High School in 1951 and entered the U.S. Army in 1953, serving two years in England. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He was a member of the Dan R. Richardson Legion post 54 for 61 years.

John attended Wahpeton School of Science. He was a certified diesel mechanic and could fix anything. He worked for various construction crews building power lines in the tri-state area.

He married Martha "Mike" Tuttle in Bismarck on Feb. 12, 1965. In 1969, he went to work for KEM Electric in Linton and retired from there in 1994 after 25 years.

In 1999, John and Mike built a home on Beaver Bay west of Linton. John spent his retirement and the remainder of his life there. He loved to hunt with his black Labs, Toby and Pike. They spent many wonderful hours walking the fields and draws around their home.

John is survived by his wife, Mike; daughter, Shelly; son, John Jr.; daughter-in-law, Laurie; granddaughter, Jordan; sisters, Jey (Greg) Stolt and Georgia (Michael) Springer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Frances Pyle, Jim and Fayellen Peterson, Roger and Joann Biesheuvel, Carol Serr and Nina Hoverson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; stepfather, John Andres; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Arlis and Warren Ackerman, Jean and George McClelland, Robert Serr and Bill Hoverson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests trees be planted in John's memory. Memorials may be given to the Emmons County Ambulance or Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue.

