John Becker
FUNERAL HOME
Dahlstrom Funeral Home - Napoleon
224 2nd St. West
Napoleon, ND

John Becker

NAPOLEON - John Becker, 92, of Napoleon, ND, passed away April 5, 2022 at St. Vincent's Care Center, Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery. A livestream of John's prayer service and funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook page or St Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube page.

Share memories and sign the online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm, ND entrusted with arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 8, 2022.
