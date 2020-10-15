John Birkholz

John Birkholz, 74, entered eternal life on Oct. 8, 2020 at Sanford Health, Fargo. Cremation has taken place. For the safety of everyone, a celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.

John was born to Rosalie and Art Birkholz on April 27, 1946 in Hazen, the eleventh of twelve children. The family moved to Bismarck in 1958. John graduated from Bismarck High School in 1964 and continued his education at Dickinson State College. In 1965 John married Dianna Beglau. John and Diane were blessed with two sons, Steven and Bradley.

In 1971 John began his career in the car dealership business and went to work for Fleck Toyota. He worked hard and became an owner in the dealership. After the dealership was sold, the family moved to Minnesota and opened a Chrysler dealership with friends. John sold his part in this dealership and moved back to Bismarck. He worked as general sales manager at Corwin Churchill Motors. In 2000 John left the car business and worked at Riverwood RV. John said this was a fun job as his clients were buying fun. John worked hard and earned the top salesman award for the U.S. Western Region many times.

After 10 years in the RV business John retired to become a snowbird. John and Diane spent the winters in Arizona where they could be close to their grandchildren. John was the best grandfather ever. He enjoyed every minute he could with them. He was the loudest cheerer in the crowd when Brad made a touchdown or when Sophia struck out another batter.

John said he never knew retirement would be so much fun and he enjoyed it every day. He went to coffee every morning with the coffee bunch, played cards in the afternoon with the card bunch and cruised around town in one of his classic cars. But the most precious thing for him was spending time with his grandchildren.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane; son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Laura, and his two grandchildren, Sophia and Brad, Arizona; three brothers and their wives, Gary (JJ), Jim (Joan) and Marvin; three sisters and five sisters-in-law, Florence Bullinger, Shirley Fite and Elda Bigelow, Judith Walker, Janet Frohlech, and Linda Delzer, Kathy Birkholz, and Marilynn Birkholz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was greeted in heaven by his son, Bradley; his parents; his in-laws; sister, Nora; four brothers, Gordon, Richard, Wayne; and Roger; seven brothers-in law, Bill Bullinger, Warren Bigelow, John Fite, Wendlin Rohrich, Jim Walker, Dennis Beglau and Dennis Delzer; two sisters-in-law, Luella Birkholz and Carol Birkholz.

Memorials may be given to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.