John Christopherson, 49, Mandan, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory (4211 Old Red Trail), Mandan, with Rev. Bruce Adams officiating. Visitation will be from one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mandan Union Cemetery.

