John Milo Dyk, 85, Strasburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Hope Reformed Church, Westfield with Pastor Floyd Haan officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, at Hope Reformed Church, Westfield, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at the Westfield Cemetery following the service.

(Myers Funeral Home)