John Holzer, 70, of Bismarck, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon. Burial will be held at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon. A Livestream of John's Funeral Service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook Page or St. Philip Neri Napoleon YouTube Page.

John Charles Holzer was born Jan.18, 1951 to Joseph and Katharina (Geffre) Holzer. He was raised on the family farm northeast of Wishek, and attended school in Lehr. He met the love of his life Myrtle Collins in Spokane, Washington, and they were married Aug. 26, 1972 in Bismarck. They made their home on a hobby farm near Bismarck, where they raised their three children, Johnathan (Boots), Tracie Lynn and Michael Patrick. John enjoyed many things in life especially anything to do with farming and loved taking care of his horses.

John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Myrtle Holzer, Bismarck; children, Johnathan (Jessica) Holzer, Bismarck, Tracie (Scott) Vetter, Bismarck and Michael Holzer, Mandan; grandchildren, Cole, Clay and Charlie Holzer, Megan and Lindsey Vetter, Desirae Pinks and Rose, Eden and Josiah Holzer; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eugene (Kitty) Holzer, Wishek, Betty Hilzendeger, Napoleon, Rose Feist, Bismarck, Roy (Janet) Holzer, Bismarck, Donald Holzer, Menomonie, Wis., Darlene (Wendelin) Piatz, Bismarck, Patrick Holzer, Bismarck, Larry (Wanda) Holzer, Bismarck, Kathleen (Douglas) Buck, Bismarck, Maggie (Tim) Schrader, Bismarck, Helen Crowe, Mandan and Barbara (Scott) Keller, Bismarck; sisters-in-law, Muriel Holzer, Mandan and Sandra Holzer, Bismarck and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph, August, Aloys and Edward; sister, Angeline and brothers-in-law, Raymond Hilzendeger and Pete Feist.

