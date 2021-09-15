Menu
John Laschkewitsch

John B. Laschkewitsch, 58, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was taken to be with the Lord, whom he loved, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 of natural causes. A full military honors internment will take place 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan. Cremation has taken place. A luncheon and a time of sharing will take place following the burial at the Amvets Club in Bismarck.

West Point has created a memorial page for John. Please go the below referenced link to read a full obituary and share any memories of John. https://bit.ly/3D2bmvk.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Interment
11:00a.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
