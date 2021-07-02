John Nolan

John F. Nolan died of congestive heart failure on Nov. 19, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck. He was born in Mandan on March 12, 1946, to Albert Wesley and Anna Marie (Rambur) Nolan.

John grew up in Huff and was inoculated with a phonograph needle. He loved working on cars and tractors from an early age. He worked as a welder for Morton County, ran a tow truck for Berg's Towing and drove semi-truck for R&F. He also enjoyed doing car stunts at the Mandan racetrack.

He loved his mother, fast cars and motorcycles, Johnny Cash, Irish Whiskey, .44 Magnums and most of all, arguing. He also conducted many spontaneous crash tests on various North Dakota highways.

He is survived by his son Chance Nolan, his daughter Kim (Dayne) Anderson; his sisters, Barbara (Don) Kostelecky, Lucille Nolan, and Marilyn (Sherril) Doll; and three grandchildren, Zayne Fay, Lilly Fay, and Austyn Anderson.

John was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ann Nolan.

Join us at A & B Pizza in Mandan to share memories and celebrate the life of John Nolan on July 13 from 6 to 9 p.m.

https:/www.dawiseperry.com/obituariesohn-F-Nolan?obId=19082747#/obituaryInfo