John "Jack" Owens

John "Jack" Owens, 82, passed away on April 2, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a vigil service starting at 7:00 p.m. at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. To share memories of Jack and sign the online guestbook visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com