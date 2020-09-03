Menu
John Red Hawk

John Red Hawk, 71, Mandan, died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. In consideration of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation COVID-19 guidelines, family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison. Social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are encouraged. The procession to the Old Scout Cemetery west of White Shield will leave the funeral home at approximately Noon. Please observe social distancing guidelines at the cemetery.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
