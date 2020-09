John "Ken" Roethler, 92, Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 at St. Alexius, Bismarck. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosaryigil service will begin at 6 p.m.

Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.