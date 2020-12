John Sanders

John Sanders, 75, Bismarck, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. MST Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the Dawson Memorial Cemetery, Glendive, Montana.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

To share memories of John and to view the full obituary, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.