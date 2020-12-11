Johnnie Whisenhunt

Johnnie Whisenhunt, 72, of Garrison, passed away December 6, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community, Garrison, ND.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, and you can find the live stream on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Johnnie's obituary page.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

