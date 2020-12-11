Menu
Johnnie Whisenhunt
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Johnnie Whisenhunt

Johnnie Whisenhunt, 72, of Garrison, passed away December 6, 2020 at Benedictine Living Community, Garrison, ND.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, and you can find the live stream on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Johnnie's obituary page.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
