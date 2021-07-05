Menu
Jon Person
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Jon Person

Born April 7, 1938, died July 3, 2021. Aged 83 years.

Jon was the eldest child of Carl and Fern Person. He lived his entire life in Bismarck. He graduated from Bismarck High School, UND, and was a lifetime member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity in Grand Forks. In 1963 he met his "first" wife, Rosemary while teaching at Northridge School in Bismarck. After their second date they were engaged and married in June 1964. They welcomed four children into the world, raising them in a little blue house on 19th Street. Jon taught 6th grade in the Bismarck Public Schools for 20 years, arguably earning a gold medal for this alone. Jon also enjoyed printing and had a large Chandler & Price 1920's letterpress in the basement of this little blue house. He spent countless hours churning out wedding invitations, local event season tickets, and even more custom napkins, proving patience was indeed one of his greatest virtues. Jon's letterpress will be donated to the Braddock News Letterpress Museum, and he was very happy that it will be used and appreciated for years to come.

After retiring from teaching, Jon worked at Jet Sales and Pride Industries. At Pride Industries he worked with disabled individuals where his even keel and unflappable demeanor were of great benefit to all he worked with. He enjoyed printing on his letterpress, computing, video recording, and watching Vikings and Twins games, and feeding the wild birds in the back yard, rain or shine. He could always be found with a puzzle in his lap, quizzing his grandchildren on science and history, and he always had something to show them, or a story to tell. His grandchildren are convinced he could count to ten in at least 5 languages. The family would all often receive texts about impending weather or great deals on groceries.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Fern Person, and his brother, Leonard Alan Person. He is survived by his "first" wife of 57 years, Rosemary; children, Alice (JD) Wallis, Mary (Jerry) Leier, Mark (JoDe) Person, and Jeff (Amanda) Person; nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; brother, Neil (Kathy) Person, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Person, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of Jon's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck on Wednesday, July 7, at 10:00am.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Bismarck, ND
I'm so sorry to hear of John's passing. It was a pleasure to know him all of these years as a neighbor and friend. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Shannon Okerson
Friend
July 19, 2021
Rosemary, I just heard of your loss, my prayers are all for you and your family, you will have all the memories forever and ever. Sorry for the loss. Karen
Karen Schick
July 8, 2021
Rosemary, I remember Jon as always smiling . . . such a joy-filled person with an uplifting and encouraging viewpoint . . . seeing the humor in so many situations. I grieve with you at the loss of so fine a gentleman by your side for so many years of your life. Please know I'm thinking and praying for peace that passes all understanding for you and all your family. So many care for you . . . I am one of them.
Doreen Baros
Family
July 8, 2021
Rosemary: my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Jon was a very special person and will be missed greatly.
Nancy Schroeder
July 6, 2021
Alice, we can understand your grieving for your father as you know mine passed in 2019. I am still not over my father's passing, but like your dad, I feel mine gave me plenty of direction for my life. I am sure that after reading about yours, you feel the same way. There will be a huge hole in your life as you move forward-but if you hold on to his life lessons he will be in your memories forever more!
Steve and Trudy Bingham
Other
July 6, 2021
Exultation Ringers, TUMC
July 6, 2021
I didn't know Jon well but he was a kind person, sincerely interested in how you were doing and what you were doing.
Jim Barnhardt
Friend
July 5, 2021
How very sad Bob and I are that your beloved Jon has left this life. He truly was a dear friend. Know that you and your family are in our prayers. Much love always to you, dear Rosemary
Andrea Haase
July 5, 2021
Lots of love, thank you Rosemary and Jon for being wonderful neighbors and people.
Brandie & DJ
Other
July 5, 2021
I am sooo sorry to hear of your loss. What a wonderful guy Jon was. He will be missed greatly. May the Lord give you strength and peace. Remember all the laughs you had with him. Hugs and prayers.
Betsy Haase Russ
Friend
July 5, 2021
I'm so sorry Rosemary hugs your way..
Susan Kadrmas
July 5, 2021
Rosemary, Jon (first husband) was such a special person who gave willingly of himself to everyone. Cherish those memories you made together. Ruthie
Ruth Engh Westrick
July 5, 2021
My prays and love to you and your lovely family. God Bless
EuniceBalzer
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to to the Person family.
Denell Klinger
Other
July 5, 2021
Rosemary, we are so very sorry for your loss.
Alice and Jerry Dorsher
July 5, 2021
