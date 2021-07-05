Jon Person

Born April 7, 1938, died July 3, 2021. Aged 83 years.

Jon was the eldest child of Carl and Fern Person. He lived his entire life in Bismarck. He graduated from Bismarck High School, UND, and was a lifetime member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity in Grand Forks. In 1963 he met his "first" wife, Rosemary while teaching at Northridge School in Bismarck. After their second date they were engaged and married in June 1964. They welcomed four children into the world, raising them in a little blue house on 19th Street. Jon taught 6th grade in the Bismarck Public Schools for 20 years, arguably earning a gold medal for this alone. Jon also enjoyed printing and had a large Chandler & Price 1920's letterpress in the basement of this little blue house. He spent countless hours churning out wedding invitations, local event season tickets, and even more custom napkins, proving patience was indeed one of his greatest virtues. Jon's letterpress will be donated to the Braddock News Letterpress Museum, and he was very happy that it will be used and appreciated for years to come.

After retiring from teaching, Jon worked at Jet Sales and Pride Industries. At Pride Industries he worked with disabled individuals where his even keel and unflappable demeanor were of great benefit to all he worked with. He enjoyed printing on his letterpress, computing, video recording, and watching Vikings and Twins games, and feeding the wild birds in the back yard, rain or shine. He could always be found with a puzzle in his lap, quizzing his grandchildren on science and history, and he always had something to show them, or a story to tell. His grandchildren are convinced he could count to ten in at least 5 languages. The family would all often receive texts about impending weather or great deals on groceries.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Fern Person, and his brother, Leonard Alan Person. He is survived by his "first" wife of 57 years, Rosemary; children, Alice (JD) Wallis, Mary (Jerry) Leier, Mark (JoDe) Person, and Jeff (Amanda) Person; nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; brother, Neil (Kathy) Person, sister-in-law, Mary Lou Person, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of Jon's life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck on Wednesday, July 7, at 10:00am.