Dr. Jon M. Wefald

Dr. Jon M. Wefald, former president of Kansas State University, died at age 84 on April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his sons: Skipp and Andy; seven grandchildren; his brothers: Knut Wefald of Walpole, Massachusetts, and Bob Wefald of Bismarck.

He was predeceased by his parents: Olav and Walma Wefald and his sister, Ann Wefald.

The funeral service is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the All Faiths Chapel at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.