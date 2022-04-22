Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Jon M. Wefald

Dr. Jon M. Wefald

Dr. Jon M. Wefald, former president of Kansas State University, died at age 84 on April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann; his sons: Skipp and Andy; seven grandchildren; his brothers: Knut Wefald of Walpole, Massachusetts, and Bob Wefald of Bismarck.

He was predeceased by his parents: Olav and Walma Wefald and his sister, Ann Wefald.

The funeral service is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the All Faiths Chapel at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.