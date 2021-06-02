Jordis Baumgarten

Jordis Eleanor Robertsdahl died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the age of 96 at St. Gabriel's Living Community in Bismarck.

She was born Feb. 7, 1925 to Eddie and Christine (Gylland) Robertsdahl near Christine, N.D. She married, Hilbert Baumgarten, on Dec. 30, 1945. They farmed and raised their family near Durbin, N.D. until moving to Fargo in 2008. They were married for over 71 years. After Hilbert passed away in 2017, Jordis moved to Bismarck to be closer to her children.

Jordis was an Avon representative and later enjoyed 15 years as a senior companion volunteer. She was an active member at Canaan Moravian Church. She especially enjoyed traveling to her children's homes and attending the many special events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Lynette (Gary) Nieuwsma, Cheryl (Randall) Naze, and Rolland (Wendy) Baumgarten; seven grandchildren Brody (Heather) Felchle, Shawn (Lindsey) Nieuwsma, Kyle (Amber) Nieuwsma, Doug (Lori) Naze, Abbie Naze, April Baumgarten and Jake (Savanna Mccarty) Baumgarten; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; three sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hilbert, daughter Lorraine Snyder, daughter-in-law Tama Baumgarten; three sisters and three brothers; as well as sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of St. Gabriel's for their family-like companionship and their care for Jordis these past years.

Memorials are preferred to Canaan Moravian Church or the donor's choice.

Funeral: Saturday Canaan Moravian Church, rural Davenport, N.D.

