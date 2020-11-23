Jose Hernandez Sr.

Jose (Joe) H. Hernandez, Sr., loving and devoted husband, father of three, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the age of 71.

Joe was born on March 6, 1949 in San Jose De Ornelas, Guanajuato, Mexico, the son of Magdaleno and Augustina Hernandez. He was the eldest of 11 children.

He traveled to America and met his soulmate, Irma Rosa Ibarra and married on October 23, 1971 in Palatine, Ill. Three children were born to this union, Irma Linda, Jose Jr and Maria.

In his lifetime he loved his family and his occupation as a beekeeper in 1974 in South Texas until 2019 in Wishek. Due to his work, he raised his family between Mission, Texas, and Wishek.

Joe enjoyed working with bees, gardening and working in his yard. He loved to barbecue for his family for all celebrations. He loved spending time with his children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Joe always had a smile for everyone he met. He was passionate about taking care of his wife's flowers and feeding the birds so she could admire them.

Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Irma Rosa Hernandez; his children Irma Diegel, Jose Jr. (Kristi) Hernandez; Maria (Jamie) Regner, six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Olivia, David, Dahlia, Trent and Roland, five great grandchildren, Gabriel and Delmar Joe, Nevaeh, Gavyn, Autumn. He is also survived by his mother Augustina, 10 siblings and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Magdaleno and son-in-law, Delbert.

Due to Covid-19 the family has decided to have a private family service in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wishek, with Father Wenceslaus Katanga officiating.

Interment will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wishek.

Arrangements are by the Haut Funeral Homes, Wishek

Memorials/Condolences to:

Hernandez Family

PO BOX 427

Wishek, ND 58495