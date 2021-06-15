Joseph Aberle, 93, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, Linton, with rosary starting at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton with Father Shannon Lucht officiating. Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be streaming Joseph's service for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com under Joseph's obituary.

Burial will take place following the service in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.