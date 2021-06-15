Menu
Joseph Aberle
FUNERAL HOME
Myers Funeral Home
203 Se 2Nd St
Linton, ND

Joseph Aberle, 93, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Bismarck.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, Linton, with rosary starting at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton with Father Shannon Lucht officiating. Myers Funeral Home of Linton will be streaming Joseph's service for any family and friends that can't attend at www.Myersfh.com under Joseph's obituary.

Burial will take place following the service in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Prayer Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Funeral Home
203 SE Second Street, Linton, ND
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Linton, Linton, ND
Jun
17
Burial
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Rural, Linton, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your father's passing. But so glad he will be reunited with your mother in heaven. I am sure he missed her after she died
Jane Nichols
June 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your Loss of your Father! We will keep him in our prayers!
Pius and Wanda Wald
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike and Diane Mujadin
June 15, 2021
