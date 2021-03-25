Joseph Rohrich Jr.

Joseph Rohrich Jr., 72, Dawson, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 peacefully in his home.

There will be a small service for immediate family held Tuesday, March 30 with Rev. Jake DeBoer overseeing the celebration of life. There will not be a viewing as cremation has already taken place.

Joe was born in Bismarck and raised on a dairy farm north of Steele. Joe was a collector of many things, but his passion was trucks. He trucked for more than 40 years, until his health declined, it was then he gained his passion for books. Joe was the type of a guy that never met a stranger, and he would never pass up a friendly conversation, or the opportunity to help someone in need.

Joe married Juanita on July 9, 1988. Joe became a proud dad to all of Nita's kids. He was even more proud when he became "Grandpa Joe." He and Nita built a house in Dawson where he lived out the rest of his days as a husband, brother, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend to so many.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Rohrich, Ralph and Pauline Scherr (Nita's parents) Ann Scherr (sister-in-law), Robert Pfaff and Kenneth Scherr (nephews).

Joe is survived by his wife Juanita Rohrich, and their four children: Robert and Angella Anderson, Logan and Tonya Anderson, Misty and Jason Iszler, Trent and DeDe Anderson. Seven grandchildren: Paige Brousseau, Connor Anderson, Ashton Iszler, Carter, Cayden, Taylor, and Haylie Anderson; one great-granddaughter Asher Jace. Siblings: James Rohrich, Sharon and Lawrence Biegler, Steve and Pam Rohrich, Michael and Sheila Rohrich, Janet and Ernie Pfaff, Debbie and Ty Dewitz, Marsha and Alan Fairchild, Harvey and Trisha Rohrich, Kenneth Scherr, Thomas and Sylvia Scherr, Paul Scherr, Christine and Garth Page, Judy and Rex Hoy, Mark Scherr and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

