Joseph Rohrich Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Joseph Rohrich Jr.

Joseph Rohrich Jr., 72, Dawson, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 peacefully in his home.

There will be a small service for immediate family held Tuesday, March 30 with Rev. Jake DeBoer overseeing the celebration of life. There will not be a viewing as cremation has already taken place.

Joe was born in Bismarck and raised on a dairy farm north of Steele. Joe was a collector of many things, but his passion was trucks. He trucked for more than 40 years, until his health declined, it was then he gained his passion for books. Joe was the type of a guy that never met a stranger, and he would never pass up a friendly conversation, or the opportunity to help someone in need.

Joe married Juanita on July 9, 1988. Joe became a proud dad to all of Nita's kids. He was even more proud when he became "Grandpa Joe." He and Nita built a house in Dawson where he lived out the rest of his days as a husband, brother, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend to so many.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Rohrich, Ralph and Pauline Scherr (Nita's parents) Ann Scherr (sister-in-law), Robert Pfaff and Kenneth Scherr (nephews).

Joe is survived by his wife Juanita Rohrich, and their four children: Robert and Angella Anderson, Logan and Tonya Anderson, Misty and Jason Iszler, Trent and DeDe Anderson. Seven grandchildren: Paige Brousseau, Connor Anderson, Ashton Iszler, Carter, Cayden, Taylor, and Haylie Anderson; one great-granddaughter Asher Jace. Siblings: James Rohrich, Sharon and Lawrence Biegler, Steve and Pam Rohrich, Michael and Sheila Rohrich, Janet and Ernie Pfaff, Debbie and Ty Dewitz, Marsha and Alan Fairchild, Harvey and Trisha Rohrich, Kenneth Scherr, Thomas and Sylvia Scherr, Paul Scherr, Christine and Garth Page, Judy and Rex Hoy, Mark Scherr and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

To share memories of Joseph and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 25, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So very sorry for your loss. I remember riding the school bus with Jim and Joe. Very hard working those guys were....... Rest in Peace, "Little Joe"
Sharon Johnson Binek
March 31, 2021
Sorry to hear about little Joe he and my brother Dennis were good friend, Dennis passed in 1996.
Bob Neustel
March 27, 2021
Sincere condolences for Joe's family. It's been many decades since I've seen Joe. My one recollection of good times is when he and I caught sparrows in the barn at night and he took them into the house where they proceeded to escape. Poor Muggy was chasing birds with us following. I miss those days and I'll miss one more cousin now. Rest in peace dear Cousin.
Joseph Zirbes
March 25, 2021
