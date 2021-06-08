Joseph Whalen

Joseph R. Whalen died May 25, 2021, at age 95. Born Jan. 15, 1926 in Scranton. Joined USAAF 1943 and discharged 1946. United in marriage to Bertha Maliske in 1951. An American Legion Commander. Elected to North Dakota House. Chaired Industry, Business and Labor Committees. Joe and Bertha retired to Spearfish, South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, sister Frances, brothers Jim and Jack.

He is survived by brother Raymond, five children, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.