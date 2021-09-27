Josie Himmelspach

Josephine (Josie) Himmelspach, 90, passed into eternal rest on Sept. 21, 2021.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport Street, Bismarck, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. with a Rosary and Prayer Service at 7 p.m.

Josie was born on May 27, 1931, in Solen, North Dakota to Adam and Elizabeth Schwengler, she was one of 13 children.

She moved to Bismarck where in 1950 she met and married Roy Buchholtz. Josie was homemaker to their five children and also served the community as a foster parent for infants awaiting adoption. When Roy passed away in 1969 her role in the family changed, and she became the provider for her children, working in the medical field at several hospitals in the Bismarck area.

In 1979 Josie met and married William (Bill) Himmelspach. They enjoyed 40 years together, dancing, spending time at the lake and wintering in Arizona until Bill passed away in 2019.

An avid bowler, Josie had a wall of trophies to commemorate her success. She loved gardening and would spend hours on end making sure her flowers and vegetables were always in top shape. She cherished her weekly "coffee with the girls" and frequent YMCA work outs, never allowing even the most inclement North Dakota weather to interfere with those outings. When you saw her out and about, she always looked fashionable.

Left to cherish memories of her are her daughters, Deb Bogert and Denise O'Grady; sons, Kenneth (Jenny) and Marlon (Vivian); five grandchildren, Lauren, Brandon, Guy, Dwight and Daniel; and sister, Alice Ereth.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Tony, Adam, Louie, Pete, Gene, Jake, and William; sisters, Rose and Betty; son, Terry Buchholtz; and granddaughter, Tawny O'Grady.

She will be greatly missed and will always be cherished.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Catholic Church of the Ascension in Josie's name.

